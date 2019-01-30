US 95 offramp near downtown Las Vegas to close Sunday

A busy offramp leading to downtown Las Vegas will close to traffic for 100 days beginning next week.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard will shut to traffic Sunday at 10 p.m. until late April, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artist rendering of what the U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard will look like once the ramp is reconfigured during a 100-day closure slated to begin Feb. 3. (Courtesy: NDOT)

A busy offramp leading to downtown Las Vegas will close to traffic for 100 days beginning next week.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard will shut to traffic Sunday at 10 p.m. and remain closed until late April, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

“The closure is needed for major ramp reconstruction, adding more lane capacity for reduced freeway backups,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson. “It will also create a smoother, more efficient flow of traffic for improved safety and easier downtown Las Vegas access.”

After the project’s completion, the offramp will feature three full right turn lanes and two full left turn lanes. As it stands, the off-ramp has one left turn lane and two right turn lanes.

Motorists will be detoured to exit U.S. 95 southbound at Rancho Road where they’ll turn left and then turn right on Bonanza Road. From there, they’ll take Bonanza for less than 2 miles, where they’ll reach Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The closure is part of Part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl Interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Freeway onramps from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 opened to traffic earlier this month, after portions were closed for up to 17 months.

The reconfiguration of the onramp area leads all traffic to enter the various freeways at the same entrance point.

Project Neon is 93 percent finished and slated for substantial completion in July.

