Vehicle hits teen on Boulder Highway, site of fatal crashes Saturday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teen is in unknown condition Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle less than a block away from the intersection where two pedestrians were fatally struck Saturday night.

A vehicle struck the juvenile about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Steve Summers.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition, Summers said.

On Saturday night, a Metro vehicle struck a pedestrian at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. A few minutes later, a woman in a wheelchair was struck by another vehicle in the same intersection.

The first pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died. The woman in the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

The intersection is about a quarter-mile away from the scene of Sunday’s crash.

