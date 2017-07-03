Work to restrict US 95 on-ramps at Decatur, Valley View

Installation of electronic signs will reduce available lanes from Thursday night until July 29, Nevada Department of Transportation says.

(Thinkstock)

A pair of on-ramps to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted for three weeks as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The freeway’s on-ramps from Decatur and Valley View boulevards will be restricted from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. July 27, agency spokesman Tony Illia said.

The lane reductions are needed so that crews can install a dozen new active traffic management signs as part of Project Neon — a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A system of sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could affect traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go conditions for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

