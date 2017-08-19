Chance of rain, clouds during solar eclipse in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect chances of thunderstorms moving into early next week that may affect the solar eclipse, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds gather over Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Monday morning’s forecast may bring in unfavorable clouds and rain during the solar eclipse, which is expected in the valley about 10:30 a.m., the weather service said.

“There’s a good chance of decent cloud cover early Monday morning,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “Pretty much right at the time of the eclipse.”

Saturday and Sunday is expected to be fairly sunny with a high of 105 and 101 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Temperatures should start to drop on Monday, with a high of 94 degrees; Tuesday, 98; and Wednesday, 99, Outler said.

Sunday night is expecting a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, and Monday’s forecast is a 20 percent chance, he said.

The weather service predicts nighttime lows to remain around the upper 70s to low 80s.

