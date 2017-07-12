Chance of rain remains this week in Las Vegas Valley

A slight chance of rain and warmer temperatures will remain in the Las Vegas Valley for this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 107 degrees with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

An average of 108 is expected Thursday through Sunday, he said.

The weather service still projects a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Record-breaking temperatures are not foreseen in the valley this week.

“It doesn’t look like records are going to be threatened,” Pierce added.

The overnight lows should hover around the warmer side from 85 to 90 degrees, with few to no wind gusts throughout the week.

