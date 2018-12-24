Christmas in Las Vegas to bring cooler temps, chance of rain

Cool and possibly rainy weather is in the forecast for Christmas in the Las Vegas Valley, and snow is likely on Mount Charleston, the National Weather Service said.

Las Vegas weather will cool off for Christmas with a 40 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The weather outside won’t really be that frightful.

“Not an ideal Christmas Day, but it could be worse,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

There’s a roughly 30 percent chance of light rain in the valley Tuesday, with a high of 54 degrees and a low of 42. There’s an 80 percent chance for snow on Mount Charleston on Tuesday afternoon. About 2 inches of snow is expected.

Winds should pick up Wednesday, blowing between 15 and 25 mph. The forecast high for Wednesday is 57, and the low is 38.

On Thursday, temperatures will drop again, with a forecast high of 53 and low of 36 with partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Valley can expect partly cloudy skies, with a high of 49. The typical high for this time of year is about 56 degrees.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.