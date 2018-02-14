Clouds, light rain expected to depart Las Vegas Valley by nightfall

Clouds that brought light rain and a gray pall to the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday were expected to clear by evening, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will be moving out of the Las Vegas Valley by Wednesday night. (K.M. Cannon Las/Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The weather service said it expects clear skies Thursday and through the rest of the week.

Temperatures on Wednesday should reach 63 degrees, the weather service said, with a low of 45. Thursday should be similar, minus the cloud cover.

The weekend is expected to be clear and sunny, with a high of 67 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday. Low temperatures will be to the low 40s.

The average high temperature for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is 62 degrees.

