Clouds over Las Vegas Valley will hinder solar eclipse views

Clouds are expected to cover the Las Vegas Valley during the solar eclipse on Monday. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas can expect 70 to 75 percent of cloud cover over the entire valley during Monday morning’s solar eclipse, according to the National Weather Service.

The eclipse, only with a 72 percent obscurity in Las Vegas, will be accompanied by a 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms on Monday at 10:27 a.m., meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

“Viewing will not be that great,” he said.

The high for Monday is expected to reach 96 degrees, Harrison said. Tuesday and Wednesday forecast have highs at 99 with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Spring Mountain.

The rest of the week will creep back up to triple digits, with a high of 100 on Thursday, he said.

Friday forecast has a high of 103 degrees; Saturday, 104; and Sunday, 105. No chance of thunderstorms on those days, he said.

The lows of the week range from the high 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.

