Cloudy Friday to clear for mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend

Seasonable weather is in store for the weekend with a slight risk of some spitting rain Saturday night.

Las Vegas weather conditions will be seasonable with a slight risk of rain on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 64, about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 and northwest winds 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high of 64 with lights winds.

Rain in the St. George, Utah, area is more likely on Saturday night, but some precipitation could fall to the southwest.

Sunday will be the start of a cooling trend with a high of 58 and sunny skies.

Highs early next week will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.