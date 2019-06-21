Comparatively cool first day of summer forecast in Las Vegas

A high of 94 degrees is forecast for Friday’s summer solstice, which is 6 degrees below the day’s average high of 100.

The longest day of the year and first day of summer will be cooler than average without a cloud in the Las Vegas Valley sky, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 94 degrees is forecast for Friday’s summer solstice, which is 6 degrees below the day’s average high of 100.

Temperatures will dip again to 90 on Saturday with an overnight low of 69 degrees, and the sky will remain sunny with no chance of rain, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high will reach 98, with triple-digits returning Monday, with a high of 101 expected.

Tuesday also will be sunny with dry conditions and a high of 99 degrees.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.