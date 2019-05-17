Cool and windy for EDC weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Highs during the three-day festival will range from the mid-70s to low 80s, but overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and be accompanied by winds up to 40 mph.

Attendees at the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, expected to be close to 150,000 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will experience overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s along with gusting winds, according to the National Weather Service. (Insomniac Events)

This year’s Electronic Daisy Carnival weekend will be the coldest since the three-day outdoor rave first came to Las Vegas in 2011.

The festival used to be held in June, but last year the dates were moved to May after a sweltering 2017 edition.

It will be mostly sunny through Sunday, with daytime highs of 75 on Friday, 82 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

But EDC comes alive between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., meaning ravers will be dancing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in temperatures hovering around 57 degrees this weekend.

On top of that, the weather service said, winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph are expected to sweep the valley Saturday evening and last well into Sunday.

As EDC comes to an end early Monday, highs near 75 will persist through Wednesday.

Just two years ago, when EDC was held June 16-18, the weather service had issued an excessive heat warning for that weekend, which saw triple-digit highs.

On June 17 that year, Michael Morse, a California man, died after attending the previous night’s show, when temperatures hit 106 degrees.

Morse’s wife, Jennifer Marshall, said at the time that she was told by the Clark County coroner’s office that Morse had a body temperature of 109 degrees at the time of his death.

His cause of death was caused by MDMA toxicity, coupled with environmental heat exposure, the coroner’s office determined.

