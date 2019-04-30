Dry conditions in Las Vegas Valley forecast

A flag flys in the wind outside the Leatherneck Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valey will see sunny and dry conditions the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday saw breezy weather with a high temperature of 79 degrees, the weather service said.

No rain is anticipated the rest of the week, after a 20-year rain record was set Monday.

A severe afternoon thunderstorm dumped a daily record 0.25 of an inch of rain at McCarran International Airport, breaking the previous mark of 0.21 of an inch in 1999. The most rainfall — 1.3 inches — fell at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley.

A cold front will move through the valley Tuesday night, bringing slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Wednesday will see a high of 76, with breezy winds up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind speeds should drop by Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Conditions will be sunny and dry through the weekend, with highs of 84 on Thursday, 88 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s through that period.