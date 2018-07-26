Excessive heat remains through Friday in Las Vegas Valley

An excessive-heat warning issued earlier this week has been extended to Friday as temperatures remain dangerously high across the Las Vegas Valley.

Dulcie Gunn, 4, plays in the water feature at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effective through Friday in Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Thursday will be hot and sunny with a high near 114 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On top of the heat, lingering monsoon moisture will leave the valley humid and sticky for the next few days and could bring stray rain showers Thursday afternoon.

That humidity will drive up overnight temperatures, the weather service said. Friday will start out with a morning low near 90 before hitting a high near 113 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to fall this weekend, with a high of 110 forecast for Saturday. Light breezes might pick up on Saturday morning but likely won’t be stronger than 15 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday and Monday’s forecasts have highs at 108, the weather service said, and morning lows will fall into the mid- to upper-80s.

