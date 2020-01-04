First weekend of 2020 will bring mostly sunny skies

Saturday’s high temperature is forecast at 60 degrees, while Sunday’s high will likely reach 61. Next weekend could bring cooler temperatures – dropping five to 10 degrees.

The first weekend of 2020 is expected to bring mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Saturday’s high temperature is forecast at 60 degrees, while Sunday’s high probably will reach 61. (Review-Journal file photo)

“It will actually be quite nice — actually, one of the warmest weekends of the past month, I’d think,” said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Some high clouds are expected Saturday, similar to Friday’s cloud cover, Boothe said. Sunday’s forecast is “almost a carbon copy” of Saturday, he said, but with fewer clouds.

Next week, dry conditions are expected. Next weekend could bring cooler temperatures — dropping five to 10 degrees compared with this weekend — “but it’s a little too far out to pinpoint the details,” Boothe said.

