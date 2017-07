The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of northern Clark County Tuesday morning.

Parts of Las Vegas are under a flash flood warning for the early morning hours Tuesday. Clark County is under a flash flood watch through much of Tuesday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of northern Clark County Tuesday morning.

The warning issued at 2:15 a.m. includes parts of Las Vegas through U.S. Highway 93, Moapa, Dry Lake and Glendale, the weather service said. The warning is set to expire at 5:15 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for northeast Clark County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area through Tuesday evening.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.