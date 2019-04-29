Flood advisory issued in Las Vegas Valley — VIDEOS

Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thunderstorms are moving into the Las Vegas Valley, with rain in Southern Highlands, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Severe weather moves into Las Vegas Valley, April 29, 2019. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy winds and rain as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near Resort World Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian holds an umbrella to protect himself from heavy winds and rain as he walks along Las Vegas Boulevard near Resort World Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy winds and rain as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near Resort World Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rain on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, April 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain causes flooding at The Linq Hotel and casino parking garage in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rain causes flooding at The Linq Hotel and casino parking garage in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cars drive through the flooding at The Linq Hotel and casino parking garage in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hikers run for their vehicle as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Waterfalls form off the rock wall as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors brave the rain for some photos as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors brave the rain for some photos as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors brave a rain-soaked gravel road as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A lightning bolt streaks down as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the city on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raindrops gather on a window as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raindrops gather on a window as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a flood advisory for the Las Vegas Valley.

It came shortly after the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for the southwest valley, which saw hail that measured a half inch to three-quarters of an inch during the afternoon storm, meteorologist John Adair said.

Within an hour Monday, rain gauges in the western valley also recorded about a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. And in the areas of Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon, anywhere from a half inch to more than an inch of rain fell, Adair said.

The flooding advisory is in effect until about 5 p.m.

“A lot of the flood control channels will have high water in them,” Adair said. “People need to avoid the washes.”

As of 2:30 p.m., McCarran International Airport was experiencing arrival delays of nearly two hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Departure delays averaged about 45 minutes to an hour.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews advised travellers to check in with their airlines in regard to the delays.

The rain Monday caused afternoon temperatures to drop more than 10 degrees, according to the weather service.

That means in a rare occurrence, the highest temperature of the day was actually recorded just after midnight, Adair said, when it was 80 degrees. Temperatures during the day Monday hit 77 degrees about noon before the clouds opened up and the temperature dipped down to 65 degrees.

Gusts anywhere from 30 to 50 mph are expected through the evening.

Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the weekend, the weather service said.

Tuesday will reach 79 degrees, followed by highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that period, and skies should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

Check out the downpours (hail included) hitting some areas of Las #Vegas right now. The @NWSVegas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #ClarkCounty and a Flood Advisory for Northwestern Clark County. This video is from the northwest valley. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/W3pzIZ2zir — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 29, 2019