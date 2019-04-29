Flood advisory issued in Las Vegas Valley — VIDEOS

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a flood advisory for the Las Vegas Valley.
It came shortly after the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for the southwest valley, which saw hail that measured a half inch to three-quarters of an inch during the afternoon storm, meteorologist John Adair said.
the usual Linq flooding. @reviewjournal #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/dPNx24Tooh
— Rachel Aston (@Rookie__Rae) April 29, 2019
Intense storms brought rain, lightning and winds in Las Vegas.@reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/PxGplMittC
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) April 29, 2019
#vegasweather https://t.co/wtHh1W6HvG
— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 29, 2019
Within an hour Monday, rain gauges in the western valley also recorded about a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. And in the areas of Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon, anywhere from a half inch to more than an inch of rain fell, Adair said.
The flooding advisory is in effect until about 5 p.m.
“A lot of the flood control channels will have high water in them,” Adair said. “People need to avoid the washes.”
As of 2:30 p.m., McCarran International Airport was experiencing arrival delays of nearly two hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Departure delays averaged about 45 minutes to an hour.
Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews advised travellers to check in with their airlines in regard to the delays.
The rain Monday caused afternoon temperatures to drop more than 10 degrees, according to the weather service.
That means in a rare occurrence, the highest temperature of the day was actually recorded just after midnight, Adair said, when it was 80 degrees. Temperatures during the day Monday hit 77 degrees about noon before the clouds opened up and the temperature dipped down to 65 degrees.
Gusts anywhere from 30 to 50 mph are expected through the evening.
Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the weekend, the weather service said.
Tuesday will reach 79 degrees, followed by highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that period, and skies should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.
We had a quick downpour in Summerlin. But it’s stopped at the moment. #weather pic.twitter.com/ZFbqBQjerL
— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) April 29, 2019
#lasvegasweather @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/AHPjT36qqB
— Rachel Aston (@Rookie__Rae) April 29, 2019
Now it's REALLY starting to storm here in Centennial Hills, with bits of hail #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/jSETLLdBJM
— Mark B. Davis (@bookmarkdavis) April 29, 2019
Check out the downpours (hail included) hitting some areas of Las #Vegas right now. The @NWSVegas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #ClarkCounty and a Flood Advisory for Northwestern Clark County. This video is from the northwest valley. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/W3pzIZ2zir
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 29, 2019
It may not have rained much on the East side, but washes here are running! LV Wash at Nellis over 5 feet deep. Stay Out! Stay Alive!
— Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) April 29, 2019