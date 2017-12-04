Freeze warning issued for Monday night in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

The warning will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning, when the valley is expected to experience lows near 37 degrees.

Meteorologist Reid Wolcott, who confirmed Monday and Tuesday will be “the coldest nights of the season so far,” warns the public to “bring pets indoors, protect any sensitive plants and dress warmly.”

Wind speeds should be “nothing like what we saw yesterday,” Wolcott said of the gradually decreasing winds between 10 and 20 mph on Monday and Tuesday. Winds will taper off by Wednesday night.

High near 55 degrees are forecast through Tuesday, the weather service said, but “slightly warmer” temperatures should emerge in the later part of the week.

Wednesday will reach 61 degrees, followed by temperature highs of 62 and 65 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

