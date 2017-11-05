Highs in low 70s in Las Vegas, with wind through Sunday

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley this week should be in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said. A 72-degree high paired with mostly sunny skies on Sunday will wrap up weekend temperatures in the valley.

Forecast highs in the Las Vegas Valley this week should be in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.

A 72-degree high paired with mostly sunny skies on Sunday will wrap up weekend temperatures in the valley. Gusts near 25 mph are expected through Sunday, but winds are expected to begin dropping off Monday.

“Sunday should be the last breezy day before winds lighten up,” meteorologist Ashley Allen said.

Temperatures will reach near 71 degrees Monday through Wednesday, the weather service said, before a brief jump in temperatures Thursday. The high of 75 degrees Thursday will be followed by another 71-degree high Friday.

The average forecast high this time of year is 72 degrees, making this week’s weather conditions “right around normal,” Allen said.

