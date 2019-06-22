Las Vegas temperatures dip 10 degrees below normal Saturday

Temperatures on Saturday only reached 89 degrees, breaking the record for the date, last set on June 22, 1976, at 91 degrees. Sunday’s high is expected to reach 94 degrees.

The Las Vegas Valley will enjoy unusually cool temperatures this weekend, punctuated by a Saturday high that is expected to be 10 degrees below average for this time of year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

The Las Vegas Valley’s unseasonably cool temperatures on Saturday set a record for the lowest high for June 22, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures on Saturday only reached 89 degrees, breaking the record for the date, last set on June 22, 1976, at 91 degrees.

Sunday’s high temperature will be slightly higher, reaching 94, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. The low will be in the 60s. The average temperature for this point in the year is 101.

However, temperatures will climb back into the triple digits Monday, Tuesday and throughout the workweek, Boothe said. The heat is expected to return to that average 101 reading on Monday, with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday’s expected high is also 101, followed by 100 on Wednesday and 99 on Thursday.

Boothe said the valley is expected to stay dry over the next few days, with some light cloud cover here and there.

