Las Vegas temperatures to stay above normal through Saturday

Above-normal temperatures have a few more days to run in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Temperatures about 5 degrees above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas Strip is shown from Henderson in pre-dawn light. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Above-normal temperatures have a few more days to run in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s outlook calls for sunny skies, calm winds and a high of 62, about 5 degrees above normal.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a light west wind and a low around 44.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with a high near 64. Skies will be sunny with light winds.

Saturday will see a high near 62 before a 20 percent chance of rain develops in the evening or overnight.

“A system may clip the area. Las Vegas is on the southern edge of possible rainfall,” said meteorologist Caleb Steele. “St. George is most likely to see rain around midnight. If we get anything here it would mainly be sprinkles.”

Sunday’s forecast high drops to a normal 57 while the first days of next week will see highs in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 30s, both seasonable norms.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.