Las Vegas to see highs in 90s this week

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will stay below 100 through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will stay below 100 through the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will stay below 100 through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high should reach 97 degrees with light winds that will briefly decrease overnight, the weather service said.

The high on Monday will stay around 97 degrees as winds increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will increase through Tuesday, gusting up to 30 mph as the high for the day falls to 92.

Wednesday will stay calm and clear with a high near 91, and Thursday’s high should climb to 94. The week will end with a high of 98 on Friday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.