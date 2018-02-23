Las Vegas Valley gets first touch of white winter

The Las Vegas Valley on Friday experienced its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season, the National Weather Service said.

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, throw snowballs at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A boy looks at a snowman at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A blanket of snow covers Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley on Friday experienced its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season, the National Weather Service said.

Although there wasn’t enough snow to accumulate, trace amounts of snow dusted parts of the valley, particularly in the west and southwest.

“Even that’s probably generous,” meteorologist Chris Outler quipped.

To the west, Red Rock Canyon saw about an inch or two of snow, and Mount Charleston likely received a similar amount, Outler said. About 2 or 3 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon.

Friday’s flakes didn’t fall at McCarran International Airport, so the snow won’t count in the record books, the weather service said. The last time snow fell at the airport was Dec. 25, 2015, and the last measurable snowfall at the airport dates back to Dec. 17, 2008.

Friday’s high peaked at 50 degrees, 15 degrees below normal, Outler said.

Things are going to warm up, but not a whole lot, over the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to top out at 54 degrees. Sunday’s expected high is pegged at 57.

The beginning of the workweek, and NASCAR Race Week, will see lots of sunshine, with a relatively balmy high of 63 expected Monday.

On Tuesday, be ready to break out the umbrella. An incoming storm system will cool things off and there will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

“Right now it doesn’t look overly wet, but there will be that chance,” Outler said.

Temperatures leading up to the Camping World Truck Series race on March 2, the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race on March 3 and the Pennzoil 400 on March 4 will hover around 60 degrees.

Lows should remain in the mid-30s to the low-40s through the week.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.