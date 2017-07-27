Las Vegas Valley temperatures headed upward into weekend

Threat of thunderstorms returns to the forecast on Sunday and Monday, National Weather Service says.

One-year-old Noa Ceniceros cools himself while playing at Lorenzi Park on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Thunderstorms could return to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 104 degrees, and Friday should reach 105. Temperatures will drop slightly over the weekend, the weather service said.

Saturday has a forecast 102-degree high, and Sunday could dip down to 100 degrees, with a slight chance of thunderstorms that will continue through Monday. Monday’s forecast high is 101, the weather service said.

