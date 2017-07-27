ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas Valley temperatures headed upward into weekend

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 7:43 am
 

Thunderstorms could return to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 104 degrees, and Friday should reach 105. Temperatures will drop slightly over the weekend, the weather service said.

Saturday has a forecast 102-degree high, and Sunday could dip down to 100 degrees, with a slight chance of thunderstorms that will continue through Monday. Monday’s forecast high is 101, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

