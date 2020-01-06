Mild weather expected all week for 170K CES visitors, Las Vegans

Mild mid-winter weather conditions will greet Southern Nevadans and more than 170,000 visitors to CES in Las Vegas much of this week.

The Sureflap Microchip Pet Door Connect is on display at the Sure Petcare booth during CES Unveiled before CES International, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. The door opens using the specific microchip in your pet and is also app controlled. Pets going outdoors on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019, should not feel any rain, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high near 59. Northwest winds around 8 mph will shift to the east in the afternoon.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 38. Winds will be southwest around 7 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday is expected to be nearly a carbon copy of Monday with a high near 58.

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week at 59 before daily highs drop into the upper 50s through the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 30s. No precipitation is forecast.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory for the Colorado River Valley, northwest Arizona, southeast California and portions of Southern Nevada was issued early Monday by the National Weather Service and extends through 4 p.m. Monday. The communities of Bullhead City, Needles, Laughlin, Primm. Cal-Nev-Ari and Searchlight are included.

North winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph are expected.

The strongest winds will occur between Lake Mohave and Mohave Valley, and adjacent higher terrain of eastern San Bernardino and far southern Clark Counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Small water craft may be swamped or capsized by rough waters.

