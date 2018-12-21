Mostly cloudy skies, chance of rain on Christmas in Las Vegas Valley

After a mostly cloudy weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts a 10 percent chance of rain on Christmas Eve, increasing to 20 percent on Christmas Day.

Cloud coverage above the Stratosphere in Las Vegas valley on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Valley will be mostly cloudy and calm through Christmas Eve, with a chance of rain in the Christmas Day forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas residents can expect high temperatures near 63 degrees Friday through Sunday, with low temperatures about 20 degrees cooler at night, weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said Friday.

High clouds will pass over the valley Friday and Saturday, Kryston said. Skies on Sunday will be mostly clear until the evening, when a new system of clouds will move in.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 61 and a 10 percent chance for rain. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 44 early Christmas morning, before climbing to 57 in the afternoon.

The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance of rain on Christmas, Kryston said.

The last time it rained on Christmas Day was in 2015, when the weather service recorded trace amounts of precipitation. The last time the valley received measurable rain on Christmas was in 2008, when the weather service recorded 0.12 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport.

As for snow on Mount Charleston, the forecast “doesn’t look too impressive,” Kryston said.

The weather service forecasts 0.10 inches of snow will fall on the mountain on Christmas Day.

The valley will see highs of about 55 on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 10 percent chance for rain both days, Kryston said. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.