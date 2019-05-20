Mount Charleston gets snow; cool temps hold in Las Vegas Valley

Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight as unusually cool temperatures were forecast to persist in the Las Vegas Valley through the week.

Snow fell on Mount Charleston, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Screengrab/Mt. Charleston Weather webcam)

Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight as unusually cool temperatures persist in the Las Vegas Valley.

There is an isolated chance for showers between Monday and Wednesday, meaning any rainfall would fall in only 25 percent of the valley at most, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, elevations above 7,500 feet at Mount Charleston could see up to an inch of snow at least through Monday evening.

Winds that swept the valley over the weekend also will continue into Monday, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will reach highs near 73 degrees, followed by top temperatures of 69 on Wednesday, 74 on Thursday and 79 on Friday. Overnight lows during that period will be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

According to the average temperature high for this time of year, the valley should be near 90 degrees.