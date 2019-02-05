Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley grapple with ‘graupel’

Graupel, also known as snow pellets, fell in areas of the western valley on Tuesday, while some other parts of the valley saw a few wet snowflakes. Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week, with gradually warming temperatures.

Rain and freezing rain is moving into the Las Vegas Valley from the west, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rain and freezing rain is moving into the Las Vegas Valley from the west, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Karl Kistner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t call it sleet, snow or hail. Parts of the western Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday grappled with “graupel,” a somewhat unusual form of precipitation in which snowflakes become coated with supercooled water droplets.

Graupel, also known as snow pellets, falls from nimbus or cumulonimbus clouds, the same types that produce snow or thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

It is formed when the snowflakes in the clouds encounter the supercooled water, which is still liquid even though it is below freezing. The water droplets then freeze onto the snowflakes, giving the graupel a round shape. The weather service described it Tuesday as being softer and lighter than hail.

🤓 NERD ALERT: What IS falling from the sky? We are getting this question a lot this morning. Mostly likely- most places are seeing GRAUPEL today, but how is that different from other types of frozen precipitation #nvwx #cawx #cawx #vegasweather #Science pic.twitter.com/cjvQevAZyc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 5, 2019

The first reports of what residents took to be hail came in shortly before 10:30 a.m., the weather service said.

“Soft little ice pellets coming off the mountains are hitting the ground,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “But it’s nothing that’s going to be impactful to anyone.”

As was the case in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, graupel can fall when temperatures are well above freezing on the ground.

In addition to graupel, parts of the valley saw some wet snow flakes at various times. And many more areas experienced on-and-off showers throughout the day.

The intermittent rain was accompanied by light winds around 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs of 48, 49 and 52 degrees, respectively. Lows should remain in the low 30s the remainder of the week. The average high around this time of year is 60.

Las Vegas likely won’t see warmer weather until late February, the weather service said.

Hail and freezing rain are falling in Summerlin @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/gQh5nGIdlg — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) February 5, 2019

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the agency for areas above 5,000 feet on Mount Charleston and will be in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible, with up to 7 inches for areas above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts in the mountains can get as high as 60 mph.

The slopes at the Lee Canyon ski area got a foot of snow overnight, bringing the total from the storm to 30 inches. Skiers and snowboarders are urged to check road conditions by dialing 5-1-1 or checking nvroads.com before driving up, Lee Canyon spokeswoman Leslie Salguero said.

