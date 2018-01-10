Rain bids Las Vegas farewell, is replaced by sun, high in 60s

After a day of record-breaking rainfall, the Las Vegas Valley should stay dry and sunny into next week, the National Weather Service says.

Umbrellas can be put away as the rain has stopped and clear days with highs in the 60s are forecast for the rest of the week. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

After a day of record-breaking rainfall, the Las Vegas Valley should stay dry into next week.

Tuesday’s final rainfall total at McCarran International Airport was 1.33 inches, breaking the previous record for the day by a full inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported 213 crashes between 10 a.m. Monday and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, including two that resulted in critical injuries. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said that represents a 300 percent increase in crashes compared to the same period last week.

Buratczuk said Highway Patrol also received 94 calls for assistance, mostly involving drivers who had lost control of their vehicles and gotten stuck on shoulders of onramps, offramps and highways.

The weather service issued a fog advisory for Wednesday, but said most of it should be gone by 9 a.m.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a forecast 61-degree high and a 10 percent chance for rain. The weather service forecast another mostly clear day on Thursday with another high of 61.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have forecast highs of 65 with overnight lows in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. https://twitter.com/MaxMichor