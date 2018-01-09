Weather

Rain brings flooding throughout Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2018 - 7:23 am
 
Updated January 9, 2018 - 8:51 pm

A storm system that dumped more than half as much rain as the Las Vegas Valley saw all of last year also brought with it the wettest January day on record.

From midnight to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the valley saw 1.33 inches of rain, the weather service said. The previous record was set on Jan. 21, 2010, when the valley had 0.89 inches of rain. The weather service began recording the statistic in 1937.

The valley had about 2.4 inches of rain in 2017. The average rainfall for the valley is 4.2 inches, the weather service said.

“It’s overachieving, definitely,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said of the storm. The weather service said Monday night that it expected most parts of the valley to see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain.

According to the Clark County Regional Flood District, areas of Summerlin had about 1.3 inches of rain since the storm system began moving into Southern Nevada on Monday morning. Downtown Las Vegas saw just under 1.4 inches of rain, and the Strip’s north end saw slightly more rainfall at about 1.5 inches.

Some of the storm’s heaviest rain fell in Henderson, where just under 1.7 inches of rainfall was recorded near West Lake Mead Parkway and U.S. Highway 95. One wash in the Green Valley master-planned community recorded about 2.35 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the storm.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe said rain is expected to continue until about 7 p.m. On Monday, the storm system broke a record 116-day dry spell. Dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday when a forecast high of 61 degrees.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like