Rain brings flooding throughout Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

Floodwaters flow out of garage of the Linq on the Las Vegas Strip and run into the wash behind the hotel-casino, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding in the garage area at the Linq on the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Trenton Livingston/Instagram)

Traffic backs up during a rainstorm on Flamingo Road just west of the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Strip in a view from the Rio garage, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tent and several shopping carts are caught in floodwaters above a detention basin near east Cheyenne Avenue along the Las Vegas Wash on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. About a mile downstream, rescue crews came to the aid of a man and a woman who were stuck under a bridge at Carey Avenue. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

Shopping carts are half-submerged in floodwaters about 100 yards below the site where crews rescued a man and a woman under a bridge on east Carey Avenue along the Las Vegas Wash on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

A rescue crew carries away a boat used to rescue a man and a woman under a bridge on east Carey Avenue along the Las Vegas Wash on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

Attendees cross Paradise Road to CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Clark County Public Works crew cleans up debris swept away by floodwaters near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Troy Hooper of San Francisco captures photos of debris swept away by floodwaters near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

People watch floodwaters rush by in a flood channel near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A man who identifies as "Motorcycle Dave" and another man, who declined to give his name, watch floodwaters rush by their makeshift home near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Dave said he had been living underground near The Linq for three years. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Water rushes into in a flood channel near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Jon, left, and Ben Gaiser, who are both attending CES, watch floodwaters rush by The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Pedestrians walk along The Linq Promenade on a rainy day in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Trash accumulates next to flood channels near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Clark County Public Works crews clears debris resulting from floodwaters near The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A pedestrian walks along The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Container Park in downtown Las Vegas after a rainy day in the valley, Tuesday, Jan.9, 2018. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm system that dumped more than half as much rain as the Las Vegas Valley saw all of last year also brought with it the wettest January day on record.

From midnight to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the valley saw 1.33 inches of rain, the weather service said. The previous record was set on Jan. 21, 2010, when the valley had 0.89 inches of rain. The weather service began recording the statistic in 1937.

The valley had about 2.4 inches of rain in 2017. The average rainfall for the valley is 4.2 inches, the weather service said.

“It’s overachieving, definitely,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said of the storm. The weather service said Monday night that it expected most parts of the valley to see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain.

According to the Clark County Regional Flood District, areas of Summerlin had about 1.3 inches of rain since the storm system began moving into Southern Nevada on Monday morning. Downtown Las Vegas saw just under 1.4 inches of rain, and the Strip’s north end saw slightly more rainfall at about 1.5 inches.

Some of the storm’s heaviest rain fell in Henderson, where just under 1.7 inches of rainfall was recorded near West Lake Mead Parkway and U.S. Highway 95. One wash in the Green Valley master-planned community recorded about 2.35 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the storm.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe said rain is expected to continue until about 7 p.m. On Monday, the storm system broke a record 116-day dry spell. Dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday when a forecast high of 61 degrees.

Prescribed fire

Bureau of Land Management fire managers are anticipating favorable weather conditions for pile burning Wednesday on BLM-managed public land along the Muddy River, about 5.5 miles northwest of Moapa.

The prescribed fire is expected to burn 100 piles on land where invasive tamarisk has been thinned as part of an ongoing effort by the BLM Southern Nevada to reduce hazardous fuels for the surrounding community.

At least 22 firefighters will assist with the fire, including two who will work overnight to ensure that it is confined to the piled tamarisk.