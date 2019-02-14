Rain in Las Vegas Valley causes flooding, prompts water rescues

A look at a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department Tactical Rescue performs a swift-water rescue near Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire Department Tactical Rescue performs a swift-water rescue near Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire Department Tactical Rescue performs a swift-water rescue near Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire Department Tactical Rescue is involved in a swift-water rescue near Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

The Clark County Fire Department performs a swift-water rescue where one person was trapped in the Durango Wash near 8771 Halcon Ave., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jeff Buchanan/Clark County Fire Department)

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters are seen after rescuing a person who was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters are seen after rescuing a person who was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters gather after rescuing a person who was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley received nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain early Thursday, triggering some flooding and prompting at least two water rescues in flood channels.

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Fire Departments were working together to rescue a person who was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Both crews arrived at the scene around 8:45 a.m., and the Las Vegas Fire Department’s tactical rescue was assisting with a rescue boat, he said.

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Fire Departments were working together to rescue a person who was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenu ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ pic.twitter.com/i95sZpLO7c — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) February 14, 2019

The Clark County Fire Department also responded about 8:45 a.m. to reports of multiple people trapped in the Durango Wash, near the 8700 block of Halcon Avenue. Upon arrival, personnel found one person who was trapped in the flood channel and rescued the person. The individual was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the department said in a news release.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area posted shortly before 11 a.m. on Twitter that the scenic loop in the park was closed due to flooding.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic loop is closed currently due to flooding. Stay dry inside with your loved ones today instead ❤️#turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/9F4de9N9EY — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) February 14, 2019

Las Vegas Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue also was closed in both directions due to flooding, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation road conditions page. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

A flood advisory was issued through 11:30 a.m. for the valley as well as other parts of southern and southeastern Clark County, such as Jean and Moapa Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain, heavy at times, was expected to continue throughout the day, with the high reaching only 57 degrees, the weather service.

Rainy Valentine’s Day in the Las Vegas Vallley @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/lRsyNWPn2X — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) February 14, 2019

Winds will gusts up to 35 mph, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The rain should taper off by Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the Spring Mountains, Pierce said. Areas between 8,000 to 8,500 feet and higher could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

The valley will see slightly warmer temperatures Friday, with a high of 58 and sunny, clear skies. Saturday has a similar forecast with a high of 54. Friday and Saturday will see overnight lows in the low 40s, Pierce said.

Come Sunday, there will be a 30 percent chance for rain and temperatures will drop, with a high of 49 and a low of 38.