Rain possible Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas could be headed for a wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see a 20 to 30 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday afternoon.

A dry Wednesday will be followed by multiple chances for rain.

The valley will see a 20 to 30 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday afternoon along with a forecast high of 60 degrees.

Winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph on Friday, mainly in the afternoon, with increasing chances of showers, especially after midnight. The high will be 63, according to the weather service.

There will be a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected at times and wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday is expected to be clear but cool, with a high of 53 and winds gusting to 20 mph.

The weekend could also see snowfall at Mount Charleston. The weather service says 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible at elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. Higher elevations may see snowfall around 12 inches.

Overnight lows for the period will range from the mid-40s to low 50s.

