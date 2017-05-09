Rain possible Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas Valley

Rain is possible Tuesday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain Tuesday afternoon and wind is imminent, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high temperature will be near 76 degrees and winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds between 30 and 35 mph should be expected, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

A band of showers and precipitation is expected to move northeast toward the valley. Wolcott said Tuesday morning that it’s unclear if the rain will reach the valley. Chances for precipitation are 40 percent on the west side of the valley, 60 percent on the east side of the valley and 80 percent near Lake Mead, Wolcott said.

Wednesday will be dry with a high of 79 degrees. Gusty winds up to 20 mph should be expected, according to the weather service.

Thursday and Friday will have highs of 87 and 90 degrees, respectively. Friday could have winds between 30 and 35 mph, according to the weather service.

Saturday will be 88 degrees and Sunday will be 85.

