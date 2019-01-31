Rain, snow on the way in Las Vegas Valley, Spring Mountains

Rain and cooler temperatures are headed to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, while snow is a sure bet for the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain falls on the southwest Las Vegas Valley in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The valley hit a high of 62 degrees Thursday and will be followed by a high of 64 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.

A storm system is expected on Saturday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday morning and an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the rain should clear out, according to the weather service.

“These storm patterns are very typical for a Las Vegas winter,” Boucher said. “Storm systems like this usually happen around four to five times during the winter season.”

The Spring Mountains also will see precipitation on Saturday, which has a 100 percent chance for snow, the weather service said. The area should see 6 to 12 inches of snow above 7,500 feet.

Meanwhile the valley should have highs of 59 on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop next week with a high of 57 on Monday and 52 on Tuesday, with lows in the low 40s, according to the weather service.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.