Rain will return to Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley will see a couple of sunny days before rain returns in the middle of the week.

The beginning of the week will be sunny in the Las Vegas Valley with rain moving in mid-week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday will be sunny with a high of 65 degrees, the National Weather Service said, and light winds that will last through Thursday.

Clouds will start to move into the valley on Tuesday with a high near 68 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be warm and overcast with a high near 74 degrees, and winds will pick up to about 10-15 mph and could gust up to 20 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said. There’s a 30 percent chance for rain on Wednesday that will increase to 40 percent overnight.

Thursday is the valley’s best chance for rain at 60 percent, the weather service said. The forecast high for the day will drop down to about 70 degrees, and winds will stay breezy.

Temperatures across the valley will continue to fall starting with a 69-degree high on Friday, 66 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.