Record heat expected Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to break or tie record high temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 117 degrees, tying the previous record high temperature for Las Vegas. Tuesday’s morning low of 88 degrees broke the record low of 86 degrees, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.
Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday also could have record highs, with a forecast high of 116 degrees on Wednesday and 114 degrees on Thursday.
The weekend highs are expected to reach about 112 degrees, Pierce said.
Las Vegas cooling stations
Cooling stations open through the summer can be found at Catholic Charities, 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd., the Salvation Army, 35 W. Owens Ave., and The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Ave. Veterans Village at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South will provide hydration 24 hours per day.
Open through Friday:
■ Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, 702-267-4070
■ Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 702-455-7169
■ Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 702-267-4040
■ Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307
■ Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 702-455-0566
■ Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 702-455-1221
■ Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488
■ Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 702-455-8402
■ Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, 702-267-5850
Two cooling stations will be available in Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 and Colorado Food Bank.