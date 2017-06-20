ad-fullscreen
Weather

Record heat expected Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 7:32 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to break or tie record high temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 117 degrees, tying the previous record high temperature for Las Vegas. Tuesday’s morning low of 88 degrees broke the record low of 86 degrees, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday also could have record highs, with a forecast high of 116 degrees on Wednesday and 114 degrees on Thursday.

The weekend highs are expected to reach about 112 degrees, Pierce said.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

