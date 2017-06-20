Record heat expected Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Kids play at the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in northwest Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to break or tie record high temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 117 degrees, tying the previous record high temperature for Las Vegas. Tuesday’s morning low of 88 degrees broke the record low of 86 degrees, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday also could have record highs, with a forecast high of 116 degrees on Wednesday and 114 degrees on Thursday.

The weekend highs are expected to reach about 112 degrees, Pierce said.

