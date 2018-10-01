Rosa bringing heavy rain, chance of floods to Las Vegas Valley

A flash-flood watch will go into effect Monday afternoon as moisture from Tropical Storm Rosa brings rain and thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley.

There’s a 40 percent chance for rain Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. The flash-flood watch will last through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

That moisture also will lead to cooler temperatures — highs will stay in the 80s all week, and that cool air will stick around even after the rain is gone, the weather service said.

Monday’s forecast high is 87 degrees, and Tuesday’s high will drop to about 83 as the chance for rain rises to 80 percent, the weather service said.

On Wednesday, that chance will taper off to about 30 percent in the afternoon, the weather service said. Wednesday high is predicted to be only 81.

Temperatures for the week will bottom out at 80 on Thursday as one last round of storms hits the valley. Friday should stay dry with a high near 81.

