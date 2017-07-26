ad-fullscreen
Skies begin to clear in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 7:31 am
 
Updated July 26, 2017 - 7:49 am

More cloudy days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms and a 97-degree high. The end of the week will warm up as the chance for rain decreases, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms. Friday should be warm with clear skies and an expected 105-degree high, the weather service said.

On Saturday, temperatures will begin to drop again and the chance of rain will return. Saturday’s forecast includes a high of 101 with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms. The chance of storms continues through Monday.

Sunday and Monday should see highs near 99 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

