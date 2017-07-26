Skies begin to clear in Las Vegas Valley

More cloudy days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms and a 97-degree high. The end of the week will warm up as the chance for rain decreases, the weather service said.
Thursday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms. Friday should be warm with clear skies and an expected 105-degree high, the weather service said.
On Saturday, temperatures will begin to drop again and the chance of rain will return. Saturday’s forecast includes a high of 101 with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms. The chance of storms continues through Monday.
Sunday and Monday should see highs near 99 degrees, the weather service said.
