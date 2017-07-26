Skies begin to clear in Las Vegas Valley

The end of the week will warm up as the chance for rain decreases, the National Weather Service said.

More cloudy days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

More cloudy days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms and a 97-degree high. The end of the week will warm up as the chance for rain decreases, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms. Friday should be warm with clear skies and an expected 105-degree high, the weather service said.

On Saturday, temperatures will begin to drop again and the chance of rain will return. Saturday’s forecast includes a high of 101 with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms. The chance of storms continues through Monday.

Sunday and Monday should see highs near 99 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.