46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Small chance of patchy fog will give way to sun in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 3:58 am
 
Updated December 5, 2019 - 4:06 am

Some patchy morning fog around sunrise Thursday remains a small possibility in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“A little breeze developed overnight, so that kept most of the fog away,” meteorologist Chris Outler said about 3:30 a.m.. “There is some dense fog in the Mountains Springs area and Barstow. Some could develop around the valley between 6 and 8 a.m., but it’s not likely.”

The Thursday forecast calls for highs from 55 to 60 with mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds up to 5 mph will shift to east in the afternoon.

Wednesday’s storm brought about a standard third-inch of rain to the valley with 0.34 inches recorded at McCarran International Airport. A rain-snow mix in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range limited the accumulation, but about 4 inches did fall in the higher elevations of Lee Canyon and Bristlecone Trail, Outler said.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan said there were no reports of flooding in the valley, but that there was lots of “ponding” in intersections and on the sides of roads across town. He said there were no water rescues reported Wednesday.

Weekend looks dry

Clark County should stay dry for the rest of the week, Outler said. A storm is approaching from the west, but will impact the Sierra Nevada area.

Friday will start mostly cloudy and then become mostly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. East winds will be up to 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend
By / RJ

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high temperature is projected to be 48 degrees with a low of 33 degrees. That forecasted high temperature is just off the record low high of 47 degrees set in 2006.

In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along ...
Northern Nevada bracing for blizzard, zero visibility
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A Sierra snowstorm temporarily shut down part of Interstate 80 north and west of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday and forecasters warned worse weather was on its way, including possible blizzard conditions.