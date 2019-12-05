Small chance of patchy fog will give way to sun in Las Vegas

Some patchy morning fog around sunrise Thursday remains a small possibility in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Rain starts to pour in Downtown Las Vegas while people cover up to avoid the cold. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some puddle-jumping is involved as people cross a flooded intersection across from Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas as rains falls at the Strip, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Major flooding was not a problem, put plenty of ponding in intersections and gutters was an issue. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Drivers make their way to the Bellagio casino-hotel in Las Vegas on a flooded intersection as rains falls at the Strip, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk in the rain at the Strip near Bally's casino-hotel in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. About a third-inch of rain fell across the Las Vegas Valley. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

“A little breeze developed overnight, so that kept most of the fog away,” meteorologist Chris Outler said about 3:30 a.m.. “There is some dense fog in the Mountains Springs area and Barstow. Some could develop around the valley between 6 and 8 a.m., but it’s not likely.”

Areas of Dense fog have been reported near Barstow and Twentynine Palms this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for much of the region, so use caution in low visibility! #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/aFOmkfy7Rm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 5, 2019

The Thursday forecast calls for highs from 55 to 60 with mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds up to 5 mph will shift to east in the afternoon.

Wednesday’s storm brought about a standard third-inch of rain to the valley with 0.34 inches recorded at McCarran International Airport. A rain-snow mix in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range limited the accumulation, but about 4 inches did fall in the higher elevations of Lee Canyon and Bristlecone Trail, Outler said.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan said there were no reports of flooding in the valley, but that there was lots of “ponding” in intersections and on the sides of roads across town. He said there were no water rescues reported Wednesday.

Weekend looks dry

Clark County should stay dry for the rest of the week, Outler said. A storm is approaching from the west, but will impact the Sierra Nevada area.

Friday will start mostly cloudy and then become mostly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. East winds will be up to 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s.

