Still hot but no triple-digit temps for Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay slightly above normal over the next few days, but it’s likely that triple-digit temperatures won’t return again this year.

Darius Mitchell, left, and Casandra Johnson relax at Lorenzi Park on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The valley will stay hot, but overnight temperatures and morning lows will stay cool and about normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service said. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are usually 94-95 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high of 98 and light winds, which should last through Saturday.

Friday will start out with a morning low of 71 before the high climbs to 99.

Saturday should see a high of 99 and a morning low of 73. Sunday and Monday’s forecasts have highs of 98. Tuesday’s high should fall to 97.

