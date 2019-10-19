Sunny, dry weekend on tap for Las Vegas Valley

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees in the Las Vegas area, while Sunday’s high will drop to 75. Winds will kick up Sunday.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, while Sunday’s high will drop to 75. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sunny and dry weekend is expected in the Las Vegas Valley and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, while Sunday’s high will drop to 75.

Winds are expected to reach at least 20 to 30 mph Sunday in the areas around Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Laughlin, said Barry Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Here in the valley, we’ll see not a whole lot of wind today or tonight, but winds will pick up out of the north/northeast,” Pierce said.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Valley could see 10 to 20 mph winds, with gusts up to 30 mph in some areas, Pierce said.

High temperatures in the low 80s are forecast Monday through Wednesday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.