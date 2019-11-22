Sunny skies, seasonal highs expected in week before Thanksgiving

The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s, close to the seasonal norms in the Las Vegas Valley.

Snow falls on bushes along state Route 158 on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of snow in the Mt. Charleston area each day next week after a clear weekend forecast. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The week leading up to Thanksgiving will be close to seasonal norms for Las Vegas Valley residents.

Friday through Sunday will see clear skies, light winds and highs in the low 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Monday will likely see the high for the week with 65 predicted before a steady dip in daytime highs through Thanksgiving when meteorologists forecast partly sunny skies with a chance of rain and a high of 54.

For potential weekend visitors to Mt. Charleston, skies should be clear this weekend with highs in the lower 40s. There is a chance for snow each day next week through Thanksgiving.

At Red Rock, the weekend forecast calls for sunny skies, highs in the low 50s with winds about 10 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.