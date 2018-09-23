Temperatures to hit high 90s in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the valley are expected to reach the high 90s throughout the week, which began with a high of 99 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures this week will hover near triple-digitis, about five to seven degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Bizu Tesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye

Las Vegans can expect a calm, sunny, warmer-than-usual week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the valley are expected to reach the high 90s throughout the week, which began with a high of 99 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

A high of 97 is forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Highs of 98 and 99 are expected Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Friday will top out at 98 degrees.

“We’re about 5 to 7 degrees above normal right now,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “We should be in the low 90s.”

Low temperatures through Friday will be between 73 and 75 degrees.

The weather service expects dry conditions through the end of the week.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.