Thanksgiving week weather for Las Vegas Valley cold, wet, maybe white

The Las Vegas Valley could see snow this week as a major winter storm heads toward the Great Basin just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

The storm is expected to bring rain to the valley and record-breaking snowfall across the Sierras and southern Great Basin, the weather service said. In Las Vegas, residents will see strong winds and heavy rainfall, and possibly snow in early morning or late night hours.

Highs will fall by nearly 20 degrees over the course of the week. The 60-degree weather forecast for Sunday and Monday that will drop by Thanksgiving, the weather service said. The weekend will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds will hit the valley Monday and last through the night before dying down on Tuesday. There’s a 30 percent chance for rainTuesday night and a possible chance of light snow with a forecast overnight low of 39 degrees, the weather service said.

Mount Charleston should see snow this week, with the chance for snowfall starting at 30 percent on Tuesday morning. By Wednesday that chance will jump up to 70 percent and the mountain could see 3 to 5 inches of new snow, the weather service said.

Possible heavy snowfall is expected on Thanksgiving Day and through the evening in the mountains, and the weather service has issued a winter storm advisory from Tuesday night through Friday.

The chance for rain in Las Vegas will increase to 60 percent on Wednesday morning with a slight chance for snow after 4 a.m., the weather service said. Wet weather will continue through Thanksgiving day, and there’s another chance for snow early Friday morning.

The valley will start to dry out over the weekend as the chance for rain decreases over Friday night and Saturday, the weather service said. Friday’s high will fall to about 47 and Saturday’s forecast high is 46.

