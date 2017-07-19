Thunderstorms cause localized flooding, crashes in Las Vegas

Flight delays, minor damage also reported as unsettled weather continues to unleash torrents of rain, high winds in parts of the valley.

A semi-truck that jackknifed blocks the eastbound Interstate 215 ramp connecting to northbound Interstate 15, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Pedestrians protect themselves from the rain while crossing Louis Avenue on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Runoff from Tuesday’s storms flows through Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande Sports Park. Clark Barlow Special to the Review-Journal

The intersection of Gibson Road and American Pacific in Drive was flooded in Henderson Wednesday morning, July 19, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A tow truck prepares a lift a car stuck in flood waters on West Warm Springs Road near North Stephanie Street, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Henderson. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The view of the rain from the 16th floor of the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The monsoon storm approaches Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A tow truck prepares a lift a car stuck in flood waters on West Warm Springs Road near North Stephanie Street, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pedestrians protect themselves from the rain while crossing Louis Avenue on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian folds his umbrella outside the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The monsoon storm approaches Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The monsoon storm approaches Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scattered thunderstorms flooded parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday, causing numerous traffic accidents and some flight delays and inflicting minor damage.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the valley and northeast Clark County early in the day, effective until 9:45 a.m. and later extended for northeast Clark County until 11:15 a.m. A flash flood watch remained in effect for the region through 8 p.m.

The weather service warned that scattered thunderstorms throughout the day “will be capable of producing intense rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in the watch area. Flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings and poorly drained intersections is likely.”

A thunderstorm and wet roadway were “more than likely” to blame for a jackknifed tractor-trailer that was blocking the eastbound Interstate 215 ramp leading to northbound Interstate 15 during the morning commute, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk. The ramp was closed while the tractor-trailer was towed and reopened about 10 a.m., he said.

Twenty flights at McCarran International Airport were diverted to other airports due to the weather conditions between 8 and 9 a.m., according to spokeswoman Christine Crews. As of 11 a.m., arriving flights were delayed an average of 1 hour and 17 minutes, she said.

The Regional Flood Control District said heavy rainfall was reported early in the day in Laughlin, Searchlight and eastern parts of Henderson. Most of their rain gauges in the Henderson region recorded well over an inch of rain in an hour, flood control district spokeswoman Erin Neff said.

About 14 1/2 feet of water had collected in the Pittman East Detention Basin, a basin to protect against flooding that can hold up to 49 feet of water, in eastern Henderson as of 10 a.m., Neff said.

Tree limb intrudes

Ginger McGraw, 63, of Henderson said the winds accompanying the storms downed a tree limb that punched a hole in her roof around 8 a.m.

“I looked out the window and the oleanders were swinging and swaying and stuff and I heard a thud,” she said. “I looked out this way and I looked out that way in the backyard …. And I walked into the bedroom and water was pouring.”

Neff warned that receding water on the roadways can leave debris behind, making it dangerous for drivers.

The valley can expect rain through Wednesday evening with a high of 100 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

The rest of the week forecasts isolated showers with no significant winds, Guillet said.

Thursday’s forecast is a high 103 degrees; Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees, she said. Monday is expected to have a high of 105 degrees, while Tuesday’s should drop to 103 degrees.

The lows for the week should remain in the mid 80s.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Art Marroquin, Max Michor and staff photograph Patrick Connolly contributed to this story.