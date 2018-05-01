Thunderstorms, cooler temps for Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Rain, thunderstorms and possibly hail are headed into the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days.

Tuesday will see thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain, thunderstorms and possibly hail are headed into the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 69 degrees, over 10 degrees below the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the valley and should stick around through Wednesday afternoon.

The valley saw about 0.04 inches of rain after midnight on Tuesday, mostly in the west and northwest. Parts of the valley could see hail and lightning, especially overnight.

The weather service isn’t expecting enough rainfall to cause flooding, but deep puddles are likely in areas with poor drainage.

Wednesday’s morning low should drop to a 54, the weather service said, and the high for the day should be 70. After the rain passes it will stay mostly cloudy with light winds.

The valley will warm up through the end of the week with a 81-degree high on Thursday and 88 forecast for Friday, the weather service said.

Hot, sunny weather will return by the weekend. Saturday’s high is expected to be 93, and Sunday’s high could climb to 96 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.