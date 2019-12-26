Traffic flowing again both ways on I-15 between California-Nevada

An overnight closure of the major interstate linking Southern California and the Las Vegas area reopened early Friday.

Interstate 15, between Primm, Nevada, and Baker, California, is closed on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Caltrans District 8 via Twitter)

Vehicles are diverted off the northbound 15 Freeway to Kenwood Ave. on-ramp as Cajon Pass is shut down due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

This photo shows a snow covered northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass between the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Johnny Lim via AP)

A sign in Las Vegas warns drivers of major delays on Interstate 15 to Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All lanes of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California reopened early Friday, California authorities said.

Drivers attempting to navigate the interstate found an unwelcome gift on Thursday and overnight into Friday: snow in the high desert.

The freeway was subject to on-and-off closures in both directions throughout the day Thursday and it was was shut again overnight from Primm to Baker, California, because of “ice and accidents” at Mountain Pass, about 15 miles south of Primm, in San Bernardino County, California.

The blockade was lifted for northbound lanes early Friday, with the California Transportation Department reporting at 7:40 a.m.: “NB 15 open Baker to Primm.” A short time later California officials said the southbound lanes were open as well.

I-15 at Mountain Pass is NOW CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM BAKER TO PRIMM DUE TO ICE AND ACCIDENTS. UNKNOWN DURATION. AVOID TRAVEL TO AND FROM VEGAS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019

I-15 also was closed in both directions for several hours early Thursday near Cajon Pass in California.

