Traffic flowing again both ways on I-15 between California-Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 7:12 am
 
Updated December 27, 2019 - 9:15 am

All lanes of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California reopened early Friday, California authorities said.

Drivers attempting to navigate the interstate found an unwelcome gift on Thursday and overnight into Friday: snow in the high desert.

The freeway was subject to on-and-off closures in both directions throughout the day Thursday and it was was shut again overnight from Primm to Baker, California, because of “ice and accidents” at Mountain Pass, about 15 miles south of Primm, in San Bernardino County, California.

The blockade was lifted for northbound lanes early Friday, with the California Transportation Department reporting at 7:40 a.m.: “NB 15 open Baker to Primm.” A short time later California officials said the southbound lanes were open as well.

I-15 also was closed in both directions for several hours early Thursday near Cajon Pass in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Related: Alternate route suggested for driving to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

