Triple-digit highs to start and end week in Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 7:44 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunshine and triple-digit temperatures to begin and end this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 101 degrees, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to hit 97 degrees, with 20 mph winds kicking up in the afternoon.

Thursday’s high is forecast 94 degrees, with the rest of the week reaching triple-digit temperatures.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

