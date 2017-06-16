Triple-digit temps climbing higher in Las Vegas Valley

Kids play at the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in North Las Vegas, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Abigal Hoguin, 11, of North Las Vegas, runs through the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in North Las Vegas, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Las Vegas and other low desert areas for Saturday through Thursday, with high temperatures expected to reach 115 by the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat warnings are issued when a prolonged period of hot temperatures creates a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

After a high of 106 on Friday, the mercury is expected to hit 109 on Saturday, 111 on Sunday, 114 on Monday and 115 on Tuesday and Wednesday and 113 on Thursday. The lows should remain in the mid- to upper 80s through the period, weather service meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Clark County reminds residents and visitors that cooling stations will be available at many community and recreational areas from Saturday through next Friday. Locations are available on the Clark County website.

Public health authorities warn that if you must go out during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water, dress in loose, light clothing and use sunscreen with high SPF.

