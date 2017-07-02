Warm up expected for holiday week in Las Vegas

Las Vegas temperatures will begin to climb during the week of Independence Day, according to the National Weather Service.

A woman shields herself from the sun while walking along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas temperatures will begin to climb during the week of Independence Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, and winds will reach about 20 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Winds will die down in the beginning of the week, with Monday’s high at 106 degrees.

Tuesday, the Fourth of July, is expected to be warm and sunny, with a forecast daytime high of 108 degrees and an overnight low of 84 degrees.

Temperatures will rise Wednesday and Thursday, with highs expected to reach 110 degrees, Harrison said.

The weekend’s forecast high is about 111 degrees. There is also a possibility of monsoon season beginning Friday or Saturday, according to Harrison.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.