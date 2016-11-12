Nationwide discount chain Burkes plans three Las Vegas Valley stores

On first glance the logo might make you think you’re pulling up to a emporium for Beats By Dre headphones or possibly a megastudio for Pure Barre.

But the lowercase “b” in a red circle popping up around the Las Vegas Valley belongs to Burkes Outlet, a popular nationwide discount chain that’s planting its flag in the valley as part of the retailer’s southwestern regional expansion.

Burkes Outlet, a subsidiary of Florida-based Beall’s department store, opened two locations in the valley in October and secured the lease for a third location to open in the spring.

Burkes leased nearly 22, 511 square feet of strip mall space in Tropicana Center, 3145 E. Tropicana Ave. At Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, 625 S. Green Valley Parkway, Burkes completed a 20,000 square-foot build-out.

The third location that will open in the spring will be at Sahara Pavilion North, 4700 W. Sahara Ave.

The company’s focus has been on expanding or recovering markets, both of which the valley provides.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Burkes, considering the timing and expansion of select markets in the Southwest region,” Tim Westfall, retail manager of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, the commercial real estate developer charged with identifying optimal locations for the discount store, said in a statement.

”Burkes continues to actively pursue 20,000- to 25,000-square-foot opportunities throughout the southwest region, including Arizona, New Mexico and the Las Vegas metro area,” he said in the statement.

NGKF, a global real estate adviser with 400 offices on six continents, has assisted Bealls in growing the Burkes presence for the past 18 months with an approach of acquiring optimal space with medium-size box-store locations.